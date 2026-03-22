Nordea Investment Management AB Has $262.03 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. $RMD

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 294,124 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ResMed were worth $262,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 1,433.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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ResMed Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE RMD opened at $226.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.92 and a 12 month high of $293.81.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. ResMed had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.03, for a total transaction of $1,252,890.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 466,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,035,959.69. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total value of $520,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 62,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,334,790.06. The trade was a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,073 shares of company stock worth $5,405,198. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $281.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RMD

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) is a global medical device and cloud-connectivity company focused on improving outcomes for people with sleep-disordered breathing and chronic respiratory conditions. Founded in 1989, the company is headquartered in San Diego, California, and develops, manufactures and distributes a range of devices and software used by patients, clinicians and providers worldwide.

ResMed’s product portfolio centers on noninvasive ventilation and sleep therapy equipment, including continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and bilevel devices, masks and related accessories for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and other respiratory disorders.

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