JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) & Linkage Global (NASDAQ:LGCB) Financial Survey

Linkage Global (NASDAQ:LGCB – Get Free Report) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Linkage Global has a beta of -1.03, indicating that its stock price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JD.com has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Linkage Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of JD.com shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of JD.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linkage Global N/A N/A N/A JD.com 1.48% 7.56% 3.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Linkage Global and JD.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Linkage Global and JD.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Linkage Global 1 0 0 0 1.00 JD.com 2 3 11 0 2.56

JD.com has a consensus price target of $36.36, indicating a potential upside of 33.36%. Given JD.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JD.com is more favorable than Linkage Global.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Linkage Global and JD.com”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linkage Global $5.10 million 2.95 -$7.37 million N/A N/A JD.com $187.20 billion 0.21 $2.81 billion $1.76 15.49

JD.com has higher revenue and earnings than Linkage Global.

Summary

JD.com beats Linkage Global on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Linkage Global

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Linkage Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider in Japan, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It provides cross-border product sales; digital marketing services; and e-commerce operation training and software support services. Linkage Global Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc. operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry. It also provides online marketplace services for third-party merchants; marketing services; and omni-channel solutions to customers and offline retailers, as well as online healthcare services. In addition, the company develops, owns, and manages its logistics facilities and other real estate properties to support third parties; offers asset management services and integrated service platform; leasing of storage facilities and related management services; and engages in online retail business. Further, it provides integrated data, technology, business, and user management industry solutions to support the digitization of enterprises and institutions; and technology-driven supply chain solutions and logistics services. The company was formerly known as 360buy Jingdong Inc. and changed its name to JD.com, Inc. in January 2014. JD.com, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

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