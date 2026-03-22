Nordea Investment Management AB Has $630.06 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,138,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726,101 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $630,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. HSBC boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America set a $162.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total value of $1,447,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 642,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,999,775.32. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $432,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 179,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,844,717.93. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 309,280 shares of company stock valued at $44,068,850 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $137.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.88.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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