Nordea Investment Management AB Has $377.74 Million Holdings in Crh Plc $CRH

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,014,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 118,205 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CRH were worth $377,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,728,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,645,995,000 after acquiring an additional 392,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CRH during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,007,932,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of CRH by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,816,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,530,000 after purchasing an additional 162,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,788,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,615,000 after buying an additional 603,082 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,449,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $893,181,000 after buying an additional 45,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

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CRH Price Performance

NYSE CRH opened at $100.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.49. Crh Plc has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $131.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.68). CRH had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 28.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CRH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CRH from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRH

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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