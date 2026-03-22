Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,074 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 100.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 176.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

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Gilead Sciences Trading Down 2.8%

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $137.21 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $157.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $170.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $129.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. HSBC raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.62.

View Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total transaction of $4,324,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 120,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,577,278.72. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,620. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 309,280 shares of company stock worth $44,068,850 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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