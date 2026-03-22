Maridea Wealth Management LLC Acquires 19,176 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Maridea Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 36,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $33.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.