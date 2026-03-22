Maridea Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Maridea Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 343.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

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Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $680.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $789.81. The company has a market capitalization of $316.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $701.95 and a 200-day moving average of $594.39.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 7,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.90, for a total transaction of $6,130,517.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,236,946.70. The trade was a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.20, for a total transaction of $742,802.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,700.80. This trade represents a 54.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,950 shares of company stock valued at $94,327,990. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised several forward EPS forecasts for Caterpillar — including FY2026 to $21.46, FY2027 to $24.17, FY2028 to $28.88, Q1 2026 to $4.46 and Q4 2027 to $7.12 — signaling stronger expected earnings momentum and supporting a premium multiple for CAT. (No article link provided)

Zacks raised several forward EPS forecasts for Caterpillar — including FY2026 to $21.46, FY2027 to $24.17, FY2028 to $28.88, Q1 2026 to $4.46 and Q4 2027 to $7.12 — signaling stronger expected earnings momentum and supporting a premium multiple for CAT. (No article link provided) Positive Sentiment: Zacks research says Caterpillar currently edges Komatsu on earnings momentum, growth outlook and returns, which supports investor preference for CAT despite its higher valuation. Caterpillar vs. Komatsu: Which Equipment Stock Has the Edge Now?

Zacks research says Caterpillar currently edges Komatsu on earnings momentum, growth outlook and returns, which supports investor preference for CAT despite its higher valuation. Neutral Sentiment: The Yahoo Finance piece questions whether CAT still offers value after a ~105% one‑year surge, highlighting strong multi‑year returns and recent volatility — a reminder investors should weigh valuation vs. growth before adding. Is It Too Late To Consider Caterpillar (CAT) After A 105% One Year Surge?

The Yahoo Finance piece questions whether CAT still offers value after a ~105% one‑year surge, highlighting strong multi‑year returns and recent volatility — a reminder investors should weigh valuation vs. growth before adding. Neutral Sentiment: Local human‑interest coverage about a top heavy‑machinery operator (Press Herald) is not material to fundamentals but can support the brand narrative in end markets. Digging for gold: How a Wells man earned the title of world’s best heavy machinery operator

Local human‑interest coverage about a top heavy‑machinery operator (Press Herald) is not material to fundamentals but can support the brand narrative in end markets. Negative Sentiment: Zacks slightly trimmed its Q2 2027 EPS view (from $6.01 to $5.99) — a very small downgrade but it may feed short‑term caution around the next quarter’s outlook. (No article link provided)

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $677.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $678.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Argus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $625.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $640.00 to $790.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.50.

View Our Latest Report on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

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