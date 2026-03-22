VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF $VFLO Shares Purchased by Maridea Wealth Management LLC

Maridea Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,243 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF were worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFLO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 187.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 285.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000.

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VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:VFLO opened at $39.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.86. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $40.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.91.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.0496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

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