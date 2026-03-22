Maridea Wealth Management LLC Purchases 82,826 Shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF $AFLG

Maridea Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG – Free Report) by 501.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,826 shares during the quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFLG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

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First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of AFLG stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.30. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $41.05.

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Profile

The First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (AFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US large-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFLG was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

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