AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Down 4.4% – Here’s Why

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $86.31 and last traded at $89.93. Approximately 16,108,936 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 15,024,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.09.
AST SpaceMobile News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Strong commercial progress: ASTS ended 2025 with >$1B of contracted revenue and dozens of partner agreements, supporting a longer-term revenue runway if planned launches succeed. This Space Stock Is Up 238% in the Past Year
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying: reports show VanEck more than doubled its stake and several funds have increased or opened positions, signaling confidence from some large investors. VanEck More Than Doubled Its Stake in AST SpaceMobile
- Neutral Sentiment: News coverage/context pieces: multiple outlets (Zacks, Yahoo Finance) noted ASTS fell more than the broader market today and provided context for intraday moves rather than new company-specific catalysts. AST SpaceMobile Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data in feeds appears inconsistent/zero for mid‑March (shows 0 shares/NaN changes), creating uncertainty but not evidence of heavy short pressure or a squeeze at present.
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: President Scott Wisniewski sold 47,000 shares (~$4.45M at reported prices), trimming his stake by ~6.6%; such sales often prompt investor caution even if routine. Insider Sale SEC Filing
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profitability concerns: ASTS recently missed EPS estimates (wide negative margins and negative ROE), and several analysts compare it unfavorably to cheaper/more mature peers like Viasat, which can pressure the stock as investors rotate to lower-risk alternatives. Why AST SpaceMobile Dipped More Than Broader Market
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASTS. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $43.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $63.77.
AST SpaceMobile Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of -68.13 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.05.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.53 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 482.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. AST SpaceMobile’s quarterly revenue was up 2731.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile
In related news, Director Keith R. Larson purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,200. This represents a 44.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 48.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 532,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,158,000 after acquiring an additional 172,759 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 102,217 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 99,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 21,739 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile
AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company’s core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.
AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.
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