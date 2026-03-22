AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Down 4.4% – Here’s Why

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $86.31 and last traded at $89.93. Approximately 16,108,936 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 15,024,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.09.

AST SpaceMobile News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASTS. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $43.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of -68.13 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.05.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.53 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 482.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. AST SpaceMobile’s quarterly revenue was up 2731.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile

In related news, Director Keith R. Larson purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,200. This represents a 44.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 48.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 532,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,158,000 after acquiring an additional 172,759 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 102,217 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 99,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 21,739 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company’s core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.