Maridea Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF $ILDR

Maridea Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Free Report) by 448.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,218 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 41.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 107.3% in the second quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 34,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares during the last quarter.

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First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Stock Down 2.7%

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $204.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.23. First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $35.28.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Profile

The First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (ILDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting global companies believed to benefit from scientific and technological innovation. ILDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

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