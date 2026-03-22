SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Down 1.1% After Insider Selling

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.90. Approximately 77,309,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 65,282,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

Specifically, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $165,029.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 343,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,810,860.44. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $1,655,117.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 839,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,634,925.20. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.91.

Trending Headlines about SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 1.1%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 2.20.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $321,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,102,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,640,000 after buying an additional 6,814,727 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,188,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,300,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,019,000 after buying an additional 5,708,053 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,650,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,116,000 after buying an additional 5,244,291 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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