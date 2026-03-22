Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Down 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $149.09 and last traded at $150.68. 48,302,566 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 50,603,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.68.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Northland Securities upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.32.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $360.38 billion, a PE ratio of 239.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.53 and its 200 day moving average is $168.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 392,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $65,956,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,507,475.24. This represents a 7.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,045,279 shares of company stock worth $140,539,043 over the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $20,089,000. Cornerstone Planning LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,651,000. AMG Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

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Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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