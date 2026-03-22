Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM Shares Purchased by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

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Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of AVEM opened at $79.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.92. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.52 and a 12-month high of $89.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

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