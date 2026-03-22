Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 234,374 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 100.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 468,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,374 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $15,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,391.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 41.6% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000.

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Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average is $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

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