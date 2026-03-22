Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.46 and last traded at $46.46, with a volume of 84 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.91.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average is $49.26.

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Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.5169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 65.0%.

Institutional Trading of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF

About Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,761,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,791,000 after purchasing an additional 786,230 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,145,000. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 57,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (PCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund broadly invests in investment grade US fixed income securities that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. The actively managed targets bonds with maturities of three years or more. PCRB was launched on Jan 19, 2023 and is managed by Putnam.

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