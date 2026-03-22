Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.46 and last traded at $46.46, with a volume of 84 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.91.
Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average is $49.26.
Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.5169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 65.0%.
Institutional Trading of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF
About Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF
The Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (PCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund broadly invests in investment grade US fixed income securities that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. The actively managed targets bonds with maturities of three years or more. PCRB was launched on Jan 19, 2023 and is managed by Putnam.
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