89,765 Shares in SailPoint, Inc. $SAIL Acquired by Maridea Wealth Management LLC

Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 89,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,317,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after purchasing an additional 219,375 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SailPoint in the second quarter valued at about $112,297,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,144,000 after buying an additional 395,287 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,128,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,147,000 after buying an additional 2,219,593 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,395,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,975,000 after buying an additional 866,889 shares during the period.

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SailPoint Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAIL opened at $12.25 on Friday. SailPoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

SailPoint ( NASDAQ:SAIL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. SailPoint had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $294.65 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other SailPoint news, insider Abby Payne sold 3,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $70,099.74. Following the transaction, the insider owned 678,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,284,252.99. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $74,013.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 119,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,963.13. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 354,243 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,823 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAIL shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of SailPoint from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on SailPoint from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SailPoint from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SailPoint from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SailPoint

SailPoint News Summary

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About SailPoint

(Free Report)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: SAIL) is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company’s flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

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