Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 109,162 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,255,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109,162 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in IDEX were worth $401,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on IEX. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $211.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.22.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE:IEX opened at $183.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IDEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $153.36 and a 12-month high of $217.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 13.98%.The business had revenue of $899.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.780 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company’s core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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