11,679 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI Acquired by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qalhat Capital Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. Qalhat Capital Ltd now owns 3,588,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,134 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 3,247,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,120,000 after purchasing an additional 955,464 shares during the period. Rector Church Wardens & Vestrymen of Trinity Church in the City of New York boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rector Church Wardens & Vestrymen of Trinity Church in the City of New York now owns 734,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,514,000 after purchasing an additional 389,229 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 788,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,979,000 after purchasing an additional 332,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 727,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,505,000 after buying an additional 332,723 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $136.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $101.25 and a 1 year high of $148.75.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

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