TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Director Buys $25,344.00 in Stock

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) Director Michael Bucella acquired 1,584 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 275,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,176. This represents a 0.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TeraWulf Trading Down 4.1%

TeraWulf stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 3.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. TeraWulf Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WULF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on TeraWulf from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Monday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.62.

Key TeraWulf News

Here are the key news stories impacting TeraWulf this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and $23 price target, supporting upside expectations and institutional interest. Read More.

Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and $23 price target, supporting upside expectations and institutional interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company disclosures and coverage highlight large commercial wins — long‑term lease agreements for ~522 MW of IT capacity and reported ~$12.8B in contracted revenue tied to its AI/HPC pivot — which underpin future revenue visibility. Read More.

Company disclosures and coverage highlight large commercial wins — long‑term lease agreements for ~522 MW of IT capacity and reported ~$12.8B in contracted revenue tied to its AI/HPC pivot — which underpin future revenue visibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: TeraWulf engaged Fluor for preconstruction on a planned ~$3B Kentucky data center, a material infrastructure step that advances capacity to service AI/HPC customers. Read More.

TeraWulf engaged Fluor for preconstruction on a planned ~$3B Kentucky data center, a material infrastructure step that advances capacity to service AI/HPC customers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Director Michael C. Bucella made repeated small open‑market purchases (mid‑March), signaling insider confidence despite recent volatility. Read More.

Director Michael C. Bucella made repeated small open‑market purchases (mid‑March), signaling insider confidence despite recent volatility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is broadly constructive (consensus “moderate buy”; average target ≈ $20.62) with several firms issuing overweight/buy ratings — supportive but not unanimous. Read More.

Analyst coverage is broadly constructive (consensus “moderate buy”; average target ≈ $20.62) with several firms issuing overweight/buy ratings — supportive but not unanimous. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Independent coverage frames the AI pivot as promising but cautions that execution and market risks may be underestimated — useful context for balancing enthusiasm. Read More.

Independent coverage frames the AI pivot as promising but cautions that execution and market risks may be underestimated — useful context for balancing enthusiasm. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece flagged that an outsized rally prompted a downgrade to Hold, which can pressure sentiment and trigger short‑term profit taking. Read More.

A Seeking Alpha piece flagged that an outsized rally prompted a downgrade to Hold, which can pressure sentiment and trigger short‑term profit taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO Patrick Fleury sold a large block of shares (combined filings show ~600,000 shares sold mid‑March for proceeds >$9M), a material reduction in his stake that may raise governance or liquidity concerns for some investors. Read More.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TeraWulf by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,643,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,958 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,006,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 36,193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,901,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,559,000 after buying an additional 3,891,127 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 574.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,186,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,609,000 after buying an additional 2,713,587 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,392,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,038,000 after buying an additional 2,617,617 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TeraWulf

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TeraWulf, Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

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