Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 555.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $208.00 price objective on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Scotiabank set a $197.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.52.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $162.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $155.65 and a one year high of $201.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.57%.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) is a North American integrated waste services company that provides a range of solid waste and environmental services to municipal, commercial, industrial and residential customers. The company offers collection, transportation, transfer, disposal and recycling services, and operates an extensive network of transfer stations and disposal facilities. Waste Connections positions itself as a provider of infrastructure-driven waste solutions across many regions of the United States and Canada.

The company’s operating activities include routine curbside and commercial collection, roll-off and container services, operation of landfills and transfer stations, and recycling and resource recovery programs.

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