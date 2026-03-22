CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Receives $6.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.7750.

CINT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CI&T from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CI&T from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of CI&T from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised CI&T from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th.

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CI&T Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T

Shares of CI&T stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $681.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CI&T has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $7.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in CI&T by 93.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 551.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 62,688 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI&T during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CI&T by 47.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI&T during the second quarter valued at about $439,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI&T Company Profile

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CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) is a global digital solutions and technology services provider specializing in end-to-end digital transformation. The company partners with clients across industries such as financial services, retail, healthcare and technology to deliver tailored software products, agile development practices and customer-centric design. Its core offerings include digital strategy consulting, user experience and interface design, cloud-native application development, data engineering and full-cycle product lifecycle management.

Leveraging a proprietary agile framework, CI&T helps organizations accelerate time-to-market and improve operational efficiency through continuous delivery and DevOps automation.

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