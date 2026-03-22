EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQGPF. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQB in a research report on Friday, January 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of EQB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of EQB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQB in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQB in a research report on Friday, December 5th.

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EQB Price Performance

About EQB

Shares of EQGPF stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.19. EQB has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $89.47.

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Equitable Group Inc (OTCMKTS: EQGPF) is the holding company for Equitable Bank, a Schedule I Canadian bank headquartered in Toronto. Established in 1970 as The Equitable Trust Company, the organization has grown into a diversified financial services provider with a focus on both residential and commercial lending. Equitable Group operates under a bank charter, offering a range of mortgage products—from government-insured and uninsurable residential mortgages to commercial and construction loans—catering to individuals, small businesses, and professional investors across Canada.

In addition to its core lending activities, Equitable Group has developed a digital banking arm known as EQ Bank.

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