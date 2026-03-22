ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Holdings Lifted by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 403.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,210,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,599,709,000 after acquiring an additional 315,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,454,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,700,970,000 after purchasing an additional 131,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,589,235,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,287,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,104,956,000 after purchasing an additional 118,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,910,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,963,713,000 after purchasing an additional 177,392 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $110.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a PE ratio of 66.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.82. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $211.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Argus upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $216.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

Key Stories Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,323.10. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.