ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ABB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore started coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

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ABB Stock Performance

About ABB

Shares of NYSE ABBNY opened at $81.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. ABB has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $93.40.

(Get Free Report)

ABB Ltd. is a global engineering and technology company headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland, with roots dating to the 1988 merger of ASEA and Brown, Boveri & Cie. The company develops and supplies technologies that enable electrification, automation and digitalization across utility, industrial, transportation and infrastructure markets. ABB’s offerings span hardware, software and services designed to improve efficiency, reliability and sustainability for its customers.

ABB’s principal activities include electrification products and systems for power distribution and management; industrial and factory automation solutions; robotics and discrete automation for manufacturing; and motion technologies including electric motors and drives.

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