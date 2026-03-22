Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 54,602 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 54,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy & Cox lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.98 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $51.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average of $51.00.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1157 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

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