Brokerages Set Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target at $71.88

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.8824.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Andrea Difabio sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $156,706.77. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,118.23. The trade was a 34.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $16,289,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,980. The trade was a 97.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last three months, insiders sold 336,707 shares of company stock valued at $19,622,565. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $2,001,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,171,000 after acquiring an additional 142,452 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,206,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,424,000 after acquiring an additional 53,461 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 82,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 36,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,020,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,934,000 after acquiring an additional 262,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

XENE opened at $54.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.51. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.95.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small‐molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company’s research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion‐channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon’s scientific platform draws upon advances in ion‐channel biology and structure‐based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

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