Financial Review: DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) and Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Perion Network and DHI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perion Network 1 1 4 0 2.50 DHI Group 1 1 1 1 2.50

Perion Network currently has a consensus target price of $14.13, suggesting a potential upside of 46.68%. DHI Group has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 153.76%. Given DHI Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DHI Group is more favorable than Perion Network.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

68.1% of Perion Network shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of DHI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Perion Network shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of DHI Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Perion Network and DHI Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perion Network $439.93 million 0.85 -$7.93 million ($0.18) -53.50 DHI Group $127.83 million 0.87 -$13.51 million ($0.30) -8.21

Perion Network has higher revenue and earnings than DHI Group. Perion Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DHI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Perion Network has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHI Group has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Perion Network and DHI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perion Network -1.80% 3.38% 2.59% DHI Group -10.26% 10.91% 5.45%

Summary

DHI Group beats Perion Network on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perion Network

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Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform. The company also provides supply management platform; demand management platform for campaign planning and design; analytics platform, which provides information and performance insights; creative platform, a robust media platform; and an AI platform that uses machine learning to bring intelligence to the various phases of campaigns. In addition, it offers an actionable performance monitoring platform to support the various phases of campaign management; an online video player and integrated ad server to upload, manage, and stream video content; content monetization system, which integrates ads within the content layouts at the page level. Further, the company provides a publisher management system that provides analytics and performance optimization tools, as well as reports; search-demand management systems; monetization products that integrate and onboards demand vendors; and AI Systems. Additionally, it offers Intelligent HUB (iHUB), which connects the supply and demand sides of the marketplace; and strategic optimization of relevant traits (SORT), a provisional patent technology that eliminates the need for cookies. The company was formerly known as IncrediMail Ltd. and changed its name to Perion Network Ltd. in November 2011. Perion Network Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About DHI Group

(Get Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and various other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career community, which matches security-cleared professionals with employers in a secure and private environment to fill the jobs that safeguard its nation. It serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; staffing and consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies, as well as direct hiring companies. The company offers its products and services primarily through its direct sales force and agency partner channel. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

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