ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $86.77 and last traded at $85.79, with a volume of 428878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.04.

The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 10.89%.The business had revenue of $689.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. ONE Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.830-4.950 EPS.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $79.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered ONE Gas from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ONE Gas from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ONE Gas

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in ONE Gas by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day moving average of $79.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

About ONE Gas

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company’s service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.