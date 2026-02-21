Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE: NTB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/12/2026 – Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2026 – Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 2/11/2026 – Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $52.00 to $58.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2026 – Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating.
- 1/22/2026 – Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/29/2025 – Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.
The bank’s core activities include private banking, retail and commercial lending, trust and corporate administration, and fund services.
