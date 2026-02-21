Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE: NTB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/12/2026 – Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/11/2026 – Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $52.00 to $58.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating.

1/22/2026 – Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/29/2025 – Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited, commonly known as Butterfield, is a Bermuda-based provider of banking and wealth management services. Founded in 1858, the firm has grown from a local colonial bank into an international financial institution. With a focus on personalized client service, Butterfield offers a comprehensive suite of banking and fiduciary solutions to private individuals, families, and corporate clients.

The bank’s core activities include private banking, retail and commercial lending, trust and corporate administration, and fund services.

