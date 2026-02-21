LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 214.40 and last traded at GBX 211.40, with a volume of 248915641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 269 to GBX 282 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 219 to GBX 224 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 244.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric Property Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 197.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 190.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.84. The firm has a market cap of £4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 6.70 earnings per share for the quarter. LondonMetric Property had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 66.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that LondonMetric Property Plc will post 13.7260274 earnings per share for the current year.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 100 REIT that owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers demands and delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term. As a real estate owner, we look to help occupiers, communities and stakeholders grow, thrive and revitalise in an evolving and complex world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.