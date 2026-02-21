RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.53 and last traded at $23.53, with a volume of 11776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47. The company has a market cap of $613.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.71.

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

