Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $195.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Freedom Capital raised Palantir Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.05.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $135.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.59. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $66.12 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.67, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.14, for a total transaction of $60,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 58,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,809,497.18. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 12,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total transaction of $2,176,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 239,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,416,822.15. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 62,100 shares of company stock worth $10,576,379 over the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,385,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,198,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,599,882,000 after purchasing an additional 805,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,415,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,281,000 after purchasing an additional 616,297 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

