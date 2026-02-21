Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point started coverage on shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NBIS. CICC Research initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Nebius Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.22.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIS opened at $97.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.77. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of -67.07 and a beta of 3.90. Nebius Group has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.05 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nebius Group will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Nebius Group by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Nebius Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

