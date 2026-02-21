Grupo Cibest (CIB) to Release Earnings on Monday

Grupo Cibest (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Grupo Cibest to post earnings of $2.00 per share and revenue of $7,603.2241 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Grupo Cibest Price Performance

Shares of CIB opened at $79.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Grupo Cibest has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Cibest by 527.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,738,000 after acquiring an additional 266,341 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Cibest by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 54,497 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Grupo Cibest by 288.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 29,902 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Cibest during the second quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Grupo Cibest by 158.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 254,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 155,985 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Santander cut Grupo Cibest to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research cut Grupo Cibest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Grupo Cibest from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Grupo Cibest in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Grupo Cibest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $55.25.

Grupo Cibest Company Profile

Bancolombia SA (NYSE: CIB) is a leading financial institution in Colombia, offering a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services. As one of the largest universal banks in the country, the company provides retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management solutions. Through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, Bancolombia serves individual clients, small and medium enterprises, and large corporations, focusing on convenience, innovation and customer experience.

In addition to traditional banking, Bancolombia’s product portfolio includes insurance, pension fund management, leasing, factoring, brokerage and asset management.

