Wealth Alliance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its holdings in ASML by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in ASML by 129.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $22.71 on Friday, reaching $1,481.64. 91,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,020. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,271.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,050.27. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,493.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $582.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $3.1771 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,911.00 price target on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,092.00 to $1,331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of ASML from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,475.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

