Energias de Portugal (EDPFY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Energias de Portugal to post earnings of $0.6420 per share and revenue of $3.9015 billion for the quarter.

Energias de Portugal Trading Down 1.8%

OTCMKTS EDPFY traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,961. Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.90.

Get Energias de Portugal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Energias de Portugal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Energias de Portugal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energias de Portugal, SA (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) is an integrated energy company headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, with operations spanning electricity generation, distribution, and retail supply. The company manages a diversified portfolio of thermal, hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, positioning itself as a prominent player in both conventional and renewable energy markets. In addition to electricity, EDP is active in gas distribution and supply, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Founded in 1976 through the nationalization of Portugal’s power assets, EDP underwent privatization beginning in the mid-1990s and today maintains listings on multiple stock exchanges, including ADRs traded in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.