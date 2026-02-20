Prakash Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,500 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Prakash Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,894,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 14.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,954,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102,589 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,849,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $958,786,000 after buying an additional 2,575,456 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,049,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,833,000 after buying an additional 1,550,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,445,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,620,000 after buying an additional 1,460,622 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $237.39 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $251.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.42 and its 200 day moving average is $158.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $211.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $265.00 target price on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,235,848. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

