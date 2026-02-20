First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a 5.3% increase from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ FEMB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.67. 49,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,215. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.63. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.66 and a 1-year high of $31.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FEMB. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.

About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies. FEMB was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

