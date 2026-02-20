Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at B. Riley Financial

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley Financial from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.92% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Etsy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Etsy from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

Get Etsy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Etsy

Etsy Stock Up 7.0%

ETSY traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.50. 3,168,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,987,784. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.77. Etsy has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

Etsy announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $329,424.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Josh Silverman sold 86,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $4,979,828.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,381.06. This trade represents a 48.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 135,934 shares of company stock worth $7,661,068 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 697.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,343,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673,615 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,111,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,785,000 after buying an additional 1,177,301 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth $257,614,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Etsy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,734,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,022,000 after acquiring an additional 39,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 62.3% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,692,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

More Etsy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Etsy this week:

About Etsy

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) operates a global e-commerce marketplace focused on handmade, vintage and unique goods. The platform connects individual artisans, small businesses and collectors with buyers seeking one-of-a-kind items, ranging from handcrafted jewelry and clothing to home décor and art supplies. Etsy’s revenue is primarily generated through listing fees, transaction fees on sales and optional seller services such as advertising and shipping labels.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, Etsy has cultivated a community-driven ethos, encouraging sustainable practices and personal entrepreneurship.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.