Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 5,651 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the period. Vertiv accounts for about 0.7% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $7,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter worth approximately $527,000. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at $690,444. This trade represents a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. KGI Securities raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $204.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.28.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $242.96 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $255.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.82. The firm has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

