MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at National Bank Financial

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$47.33.

TSE:MTY traded down C$0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$43.01. 108,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,816. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$32.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$982.39 million, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.26.

MTY Food Group Inc is a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry. Its activities consist of franchising and operating corporate-owned locations as well as the sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. The company’s operating segment is based on geographical regions namely Canada and US and International. It generates maximum revenue from Canada. The company brands include Big Smoke Burger, Cafe Depot, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Cultures, Extremepita, Fabrika, Jus Jugo Juice, Koya Japan, ManchuWok, Muffin plus, Valentine, Van Houtte, Shushiman and others.

