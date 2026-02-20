Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Director Robert Bruce Atwell Sells 6,396 Shares

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $994,386.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,375.38. The trade was a 15.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

NIC stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.06. The stock had a trading volume of 295,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,016. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.90 and a 52 week high of $162.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $103.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.67 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 13.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NIC shares. Zacks Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3,940.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Through its subsidiary, Nicolet National Bank, it provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, individuals and nonprofit organizations across northeastern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The company’s branch network, digital banking platform and commercial lending centers support its focus on community banking and regional growth.

The company offers deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, alongside consumer and commercial lending solutions.

Featured Stories

