TD Securities Has Lowered Expectations for Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Price

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Superior Plus from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.66.

Shares of SPB stock traded down C$1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$6.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,001,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,503. The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.42. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$5.85 and a 52-week high of C$8.34.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 1.80%.The firm had revenue of C($3.43) million during the quarter.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline. By displacing more carbon intensive fuels, Superior is a leader in the energy transition and helping customers lower operating costs and improve environmental performance.

