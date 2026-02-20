QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a 66.7% increase from QCR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

QCR has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect QCR to earn $7.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

QCR Stock Up 0.7%

QCRH traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.43. The company had a trading volume of 84,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,615. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. QCR has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $96.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.63.

Insider Activity at QCR

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $107.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.87 million. QCR had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that QCR will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 8,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $772,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,587.84. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of QCR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of QCR by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QCR by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of QCR by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of QCR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a bank holding company that delivers community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, QCR Bank. The company focuses on serving individuals, small to medium-sized businesses and municipal clients in select Midwestern markets.

QCR Bank offers a broad array of deposit and lending products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, mortgage lending and treasury management solutions.

Featured Stories

