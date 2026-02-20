iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $154.26 and last traded at $153.28, with a volume of 207746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,160.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,565,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,865,000 after buying an additional 3,282,372 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,835,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 630,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,262,000 after acquiring an additional 230,878 shares during the period. Align Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,613,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 397.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 248,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,847,000 after purchasing an additional 198,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities issued by those Russell Midcap Index companies with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

