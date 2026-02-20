Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.16 and last traded at $27.0750, with a volume of 102506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CURB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Curbline Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $27.00 target price on shares of Curbline Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Get Curbline Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CURB

Curbline Properties Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $54.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 million. Curbline Properties had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.210 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Curbline Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.42%.

Institutional Trading of Curbline Properties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 393.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Curbline Properties by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its position in Curbline Properties by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 28.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 120.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curbline Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curbline Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.