Sprott (TSE:SII) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank Of Canada

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$218.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$186.00. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SII. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sprott from C$176.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sprott from C$109.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$197.50.

Sprott Price Performance

Shares of Sprott stock traded up C$15.69 during trading on Friday, reaching C$195.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,694. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Sprott has a 12-month low of C$56.05 and a 12-month high of C$195.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$154.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$125.45.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$143.61 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 28.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 3.2178828 EPS for the current year.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.

