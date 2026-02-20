Donald Hayward Sells 3,595 Shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) Director Donald Hayward sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $115,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,840. This trade represents a 24.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CLFD traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.62. 59,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,435. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $46.76. The company has a market cap of $446.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.57 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.77 million. Clearfield has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.620 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.100–0.020 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 25th that allows the company to repurchase $85.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 22% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLFD. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Clearfield from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Clearfield from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Clearfield from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Clearfield by 116.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc (NASDAQ: CLFD) is a Minneapolis-based company specializing in fiber management products for broadband network deployments. The company’s core offerings include fiber distribution hubs, enclosures, splice trays, patching panels and connectivity accessories designed to simplify installation and maintenance of fiber-optic networks. Clearfield’s modular FieldSmart™ platform provides a scalable approach for service providers, utilities and enterprise organizations looking to expand or upgrade their fiber infrastructure.

Clearfield serves a diverse customer base that includes cable and internet service providers, telecommunications operators, wireless carriers, utilities and municipalities.

