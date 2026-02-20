First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.96 and last traded at $94.7950, with a volume of 35000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.04.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.83. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.87.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.109 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 352.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

