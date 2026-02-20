First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.96 and last traded at $94.7950, with a volume of 35000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.04.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.83. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.87.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.109 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- [How To] Invest Pre-IPO In SpaceX With $100!
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- My Epstein Story
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.